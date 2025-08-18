Drake Says Bonuses Behind 'Certified Pedophile' Jab, Wants Kendrick's Full Contract & CEO's Salary Exposed

Drake is intensifying his battle in court with Universal Music Group, seeking five years of records of compensation for Interscope CEO John Janick as part of a disagreement related to Kendrick Lamar's platinum-selling diss record "Not Like Us."

In a federal court filing in Manhattan, the lawyer for the Toronto rapper contended Janick's compensation, bonuses, and incentive pay, and Interscope's monthly profit and revenue since 2020, may disclose a business motive for dropping the 2024 song that aimed at Drake.

The motion also calls for the complete recording agreement between Lamar and UMG, and an appraisal of Lamar's catalog since January 2020.

UMG, on behalf of attorney Rollin A. Ransom of Sidley Austin LLP, vigorously opposed the requests, labeling them "intrusive, irrelevant, and aimed at harassing."

"Drake seeks Interscope CEO John Janick's private and highly confidential compensation details going back to 2021—four years before 'Not Like Us' was even released,"

Ransom wrote in a letter to U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeannette Vargas. "Yet Drake makes no attempt to explain how his intrusive request for five years' worth of individual compensation records is conceivably relevant or proportional to this case, which centers on the release and promotion of a single track and music video in 2024. There is none."

Drake's assertions revolve around accusations that UMG would have been able to hinder or edit "Not Like Us" but permitted it to go forward, purportedly tipping the balance in Lamar's favor in their very public feud.

The track, which labeled Drake a "certified pedophile," went viral and took over streaming sites. Drake argues the song did irreparable harm to his reputation.

UMG has already surrendered some parts of Lamar's contract regarding content approval but has declined to give up the full agreement, citing trade secrets and competitive interests. The firm also termed Drake's request for his financial records as a "fishing expedition" that would reveal valuable business information without moving the case.

UMG requested that the court dismiss the motion in its entirety or privately review Lamar's contract prior to deciding.

Judge Vargas has not yet made a decision.