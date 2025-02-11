NFL Bans Super Bowl Performer Over Gaza-Sudan Flag During Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show

During Kendrick Lamar's performance at Super Bowl LIV, a performer displayed a flag combining the Palestinian and Sudanese flags, leading to a lifetime ban from all NFL stadiums and events.

The incident, which was not part of the planned production, has sparked discussions about free speech and political expression on major entertainment platforms.

The performer, who was part of a 400-member field cast, revealed the flag after Lamar's performance of "Not Like Us." The flag included the words "Sudan" and "Gaza," along with a heart and a solidarity fist.

Videos captured the individual standing atop a gutted Buick Grand National GNX, a key stage prop, before running across the field while waving the banner. Security quickly intervened, removing the protester from the field.

According to Rolling Stone, the NFL stated that "no one involved with the production was aware of the individual's intent." Roc Nation, which produced the show, echoed this, stating that the act was neither planned nor rehearsed.

While the New Orleans Police Department initially considered charges, they ultimately did not proceed with an arrest.

Earlier part of the Kendrick Lamar performance before the guy with the "Gaza Sudan" flag was tackled. #SuperBowlLIX pic.twitter.com/5hminT505S — Stephen Espinoza (@StephenEspinoza) February 10, 2025

Kendrick Lamar's Historic Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar made history as the first solo rap artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. His 13-minute set included hits like "Humble." and "DNA.," as well as a censored performance of "Not Like Us."

The show featured guest appearances from SZA and tennis legend Serena Williams. Actor Samuel L. Jackson, dressed as "Uncle Sam," opened the performance, setting the stage for a politically charged and visually striking show, USA Today said.

The protest comes in the wake of comments made by former President Donald Trump, who suggested a radical shift in US Middle East policy. Meanwhile, Sudan remains in turmoil, with ongoing conflicts causing massive displacement and humanitarian crises.

Despite the controversy, Lamar's performance was widely praised for its cultural impact and artistic execution.