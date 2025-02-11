Beyoncé Fans Outraged as 'Cowboy Carter' Tour Tickets Become Scarce: 'Y'all Said the Album Was Trash'

Beyoncé tickets are officially on sale for her highly-anticipated Cowboy Carter tour, but it has not been a smooth process for fans.

The trek is slated to hit such cities as Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, London, Paris, Houston, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and more. The pre-sale has begun and it has already created difficulties with fans.

During the process, fans have already expressed distaste with the long lines in the queues for the tour stops. However, other fans have slammed others that did not bother to support Cowboy Carter upon its initial release in March 2024.

"It's too many ppl in this line yall said the album was trash and yall couldnt afford eggs. why are yall in here?" one person said.

"It's too many ppl in this line yall said the album was trash and yall couldnt afford eggs. why are yall in here?" one person said.

"I thought you hoes didn't like Cowboy Carter Tho?" questioned another.

"30k+ people in the queue for an album that got the most hate," shared someone else.

"30k+ people in the queue for an album that got the most hate," shared someone else.

"They should've made us sign in through our Apple Music or Spotify accounts to confirm who actually listened to the album. Like, I'm actually sick to my stomach rn," wrote another person.

"They should've made us sign in through our Apple Music or Spotify accounts to confirm who actually listened to the album. Like, I'm actually sick to my stomach rn," wrote another person.

"Sold out in minutes? When y'all didn't even like the album?????..." a person chimed in.

"Sold out in minutes? When y'all didn't even like the album?????..." a person chimed in.

Cowboy Carter serves as the second installment in a planned trilogy, following Renaissance, and aims to reimagine Americana by highlighting the often-overlooked contributions of Black pioneers to American musical and cultural history.

The album features collaborations with notable artists such as Dolly Parton, Linda Martell, Willie Nelson, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Nile Rodgers, Jon Batiste and Rhiannon Giddens.

It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making Beyoncé the first woman to have her first eight solo albums debut at the top position. Additionally, the album became the first by a Black woman to top the Top Country Albums chart. The lead single, "Texas Hold 'Em," further cemented its success by debuting at number one on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to achieve this feat with a country song.

While the album initially did well, it soon fell of the charts and fell to No. 50 within 13 weeks of the album being on the charts. It continued to downslide and was no longer in the top 200 after 28 weeks. However, it has since made a return after her Grammy wins.

The album earned multiple Grammy Awards at the 2025 ceremony, including Album of the Year and Best Country Album. However, its win was not met without controversy and several country music stars slammed Beyoncé and her win.