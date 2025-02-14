Duran Duran's Andy Taylor Shares Health Update: 'Fighting As Hard As I Can' Amid Cancer Battle

Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has provided a new update on his ongoing battle with stage-four metastatic prostate cancer, stating that he is 'fighting as hard as I can' despite the challenges.

The 63-year-old musician, who was diagnosed in 2018, remains determined in his fight against the incurable disease.

Taylor's health update came as his bandmate, Simon Le Bon, addressed his absence at the Sanremo Music Festival in Italy.

Speaking at a press conference, Le Bon confirmed that Taylor could not attend due to his condition but emphasized the band's support.

"I am sure he would love to be here," Le Bon stated. "As you probably know, he's got prostate cancer. It's very late stage, fourth-stage metastasized cancer. He's fighting as hard as he can, and we are with him in that fight."

According to Daily Mail, Taylor has spoken candidly about his diagnosis in the past, revealing that he was initially classified as palliative and placed in end-of-life care.

However, thanks to a pioneering treatment, he has since become asymptomatic. He previously told The Times, "There was nothing to keep you alive. I was classified as palliative, end-of-life care. And now I'm not; I'm asymptomatic."

Andy Taylor Credits 'Genius' Scientist for Life-Extending Cancer Treatment

The treatment, which involves intravenous administration of radioactive chemicals, was developed by Welsh scientist Christopher Evans.

Taylor compares Evans to tech mogul Elon Musk, calling him "a genius" and crediting the treatment for extending his life.

"He's a genius. I call him the Elon Musk of cancer," Taylor said.

Despite his condition, Taylor has continued to engage with music. In October 2024, Duran Duran shared a YouTube video of him in the studio, signaling his continued passion for the band, Mirror said.

His absence from recent events has not diminished his commitment to music or his connection with his longtime bandmates. Taylor opened up about the emotional weight of his diagnosis, describing it as an overwhelming experience.

He shared that the reality of the situation genuinely set in several weeks after receiving the news, bringing with it the painful realization of having to say goodbye to loved ones and missing future milestones, like his grandson's 10th birthday.

He expressed how deeply unsettling it was, noting that no amount of therapy could change the certainty of his fate.

Simon Le Bon emphasized the strong bond that has kept Duran Duran together for decades, attributing their longevity to a shared passion for music and mutual respect.