Addison Rae Denies Using Cocaine But Features Plenty of White Powder in 'High Fashion' Music Video

Addison Rae is back with her highly anticipated new single, "High Fashion," and there are plenty of playful nods on the song.

One of the main focal points of the song is Rae seemingly denying rumors that she does cocaine. In the song, she insists that she does not use the drug and instead prefers high fashion over getting high.

"I don't need your drugs / I'd rather get, rather get high fashion / I don't want cheap love / I'd rather get high fashion," she sings on the song.

The accompanying music video, directed by Mitch Ryan and filmed in New Orleans, Louisiana, showcases Rae in a series of visually striking scenes. One notable segment features her in a blue dress paired with red shoes, dancing in a farm setting -- an homage to The Wizard of Oz.

However, elsewhere in the music video for the song, Rae appears to make reference to the white substance when she features plenty of white powder in the music video. In one scene she takes some from a dessert and puts it in her mouth. In another scene, she takes white athletic powder and licks it off her shoulder as well.

Another scene presents Rae in a room, covering the floor with powdered sugar, eventually becoming enveloped in it as she dances.

Rae previously denied that she used cocaine in an interview with Rolling Stone in January 2025 and instead attributed her high energy to ADHD.

"I have ADHD! I have a lot of energy, and I talk really crazy. That's just who I am," she said.

She did note that she does smoke weed "occasionally" and branded herself as a "lightweight" when it comes to drinking.

"High Fashion" served as her third release from her forthcoming debut album and follows the massive success of her viral smash "Diet Pepsi" as well as the dance-ready "Aquamarine."