Addison Rae Gives Cryptic Response When Asked About Her and Kourtney Kardashian's Once Close Friendship

Addison Rae has offered us a rare update about her friendship status with Kourtney Kardashian.

Indeed, the TikTok star and pop singer recently spoke briefly in an interview about where things stand with the reality TV icon.

"She got married and has a baby now... I've lived a few lives," Rae dropped during the interview with Rolling Stone.

But the cryptic comment has left fans speculating about her perspective on their evolving relationship.

Addison and Kourtney's Friendship

Rae, 24, and Kardashian, 45, first formed an unlikely bond in 2020, despite their 21-year age gap.

The two frequently spent time together, sharing workout routines, poolside hangs and even coordinating outfits.

Their friendship extended to the screen when Kardashian appeared in Rae's 2021 movie debut, He's All That.

At the time, Rae spoke highly of Kardashian, calling her "an amazing friend" and mentor.

Kardashian made an Instagram tribute to Rae on her 24th birthday last October, suggesting the two remained close. She also posted throwback photos and TikToks of their time together, as People pointed out, accompanied by a candy basket shaped like the letter "A."

At the time, Rae responded, "SCREAMING AND CRYING. I love you so much @kourtneykardash. You know me so well."

A month later, Kardashian welcomed her son, Rocky Thirteen, with her husband, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The significant life change may explain the shift in her dynamic with Rae.

Rae's rise to fame began on TikTok, which she credits for enabling her to pursue her dreams.

After releasing singles like "Diet Pepsi" and "Aquamarine" in 2024, she's working on her debut album.

Rae is also diving into acting, with a role in the upcoming comedy Animal Friends, set to premiere on October 10, 2025.

As for her cryptic comment about having "lived a few lives," Rae has only left fans guessing.