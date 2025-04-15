Addison Rae Uses Coachella Stage to Announce Album Release Date With Pink Undergarments

Pop star Addison Rae surprised fans at Coachella with an unexpected performance—and a major announcement.

During Arca's set at the music festival, the 24-year-old singer revealed that her debut album will be released on June 6. But she didn't say it. She showed it—on a pair of pink underwear worn under a sheer white dress.

Rae joined Venezuelan artist Arca onstage to perform a remix of her single "Aquamarine," dancing beside her in a flowy dress with wavy hair and soft makeup.

As they wrapped up the performance of "Arcamarine / Aquamarine," Rae turned around and revealed the album release date written on her undergarments.

"I love you, Arca!" she shouted after the reveal. "Love you too sis," Arca replied.

The moment went viral, with fans taking to social media to celebrate both the performance and the big news. Rae's Coachella appearance was not announced ahead of time, making her arrival even more of a surprise.

According to DailyMail, the singer, who first rose to fame on TikTok, has been slowly building her music career since 2021.

Addison Rae announces at Coachella that her debut album will release June 6th. 💿 pic.twitter.com/z7KD5u50LN — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 14, 2025

Addison Rae Reveals How a Mood Board Got Her a Record Deal

She released her first single, "Obsessed," that year, and followed it with an EP titled "ER" in 2023. In 2024, her single "Diet Pepsi" hit No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100, gaining her more attention in the pop music world.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Rae talked about how her music career started. She shared that she pitched herself to record labels using a binder filled with photos and word clouds.

"I just mood-boarded my vibes," she said. "I literally had no music to play him at that point, so it was about trust."

Rae also revealed that she worked with songwriters Luka Kloser and Elvira Anderfjärd, who are part of Max Martin's music group. "Luka started playing the piano, and then literally, it was like magic," she said about writing "Diet Pepsi."

Though the title of her album is still unknown, it's expected to include both "Diet Pepsi" and "Aquamarine." Rae's fans are already counting down to June 6, flooding her social media with messages of excitement.

Rae said in a past interview that she always felt drawn to performing. "In my life, I've always felt like a celebrity, long before I was famous," she told Vogue France. "It made sense to turn to music and acting."