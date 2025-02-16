Jay-Z Sues Tony Buzbee for Defamation After Dismissed Rape Case, Cites $20M in Lost Business Deals

Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, the renowned hip-hop mogul, has initiated legal action against Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, accusing him of defamation, civil extortion, and causing intentional emotional distress.

This lawsuit follows the dismissal of a rape case against Jay-Z and music executive Sean "Diddy" Combs in February 2025, which was dismissed with prejudice, preventing the case from being refiled.

The original lawsuit, filed by an anonymous woman in October 2024, alleged that Jay-Z and Diddy sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000.

The claims quickly gained widespread media attention, putting Jay-Z's reputation at risk. However, in February 2025, the case was voluntarily dismissed with prejudice, ensuring it could not be refiled.

Following the dismissal, Jay-Z emphasized that the allegations were baseless and had no merit. He expressed relief at the outcome but highlighted the significant damage caused by the accusations.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, in his legal filing on February 10, 2025, Jay-Z described how the lawsuit's timing was deliberately disruptive, coinciding with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter's highly anticipated movie premiere for "Mufasa: The Lion King."

He noted that the situation placed immense pressure on him, forcing him to choose between addressing the allegations and supporting his daughter's important milestone.

Jay-Z Details Effect of Attorney's False Accusations

Jay-Z also detailed the financial consequences of the false accusations, revealing that he lost approximately $20 million in business contracts and endorsements due to the controversy. The allegations led to companies distancing themselves from him despite the lack of evidence supporting the claims.

Jay-Z's lawsuit is not the first legal trouble surrounding Buzbee. In December 2024, Jay-Z's lawyer, Alex Spiro, submitted a separate complaint accusing Tony Buzbee of defamation and extortion, WhereIsTheBuzz reported.

Furthermore, Buzbee is currently facing a lawsuit in the New York Supreme Court from a woman who claims he transmitted a venereal disease to her following a 2018 encounter.

Despite these legal challenges, Buzbee has yet to issue a public statement regarding Jay-Z's lawsuit. While Jay-Z has managed to clear his name, Sean "Diddy" Combs remains entangled in legal issues.

Since September 2024, Combs has been incarcerated on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. His trial is set for May 2025, and legal experts believe the outcome could have significant implications for the music industry.

Jay-Z is committed to holding Tony Buzbee accountable through his lawsuit. The lawsuit seeks financial compensation and aims to set a legal precedent against attorneys who misuse the legal system for personal advantage.