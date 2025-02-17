R.Kelly's Legal Team Blasts At SNL's Resurfaced Diddy Joke, Labelling Singer As 'Problematic'

R. Kelly's lawyer slammed "Saturday Night Live" for putting the singer's life on blast during the SNL 50th Anniversary Special, calling it "arrogant" and selectively judgmental.

Those comments came after the late-night comedy show called Kelly "problematic" in a segment featuring clips of past guests who drew criticism for their behavior.

R. Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, blasted "SNL" for including Kelly in the clip of controversial figures calling the choice 'rather arrogant.'

Bonjean said in a statement to TMZ: "It's not SNL's job to decide, belatedly, who should and should not be canceled."

She also pointed out that the highlight reel of anyone with legal troubles didn't include other celebrities, implying "SNL" perhaps fairly picked and chose who they felt was a valid target.

Bonjean said, "It seems odd and inconsistent to single out certain individuals while ignoring others who have faced similar accusations. "

She then asked, "Why did they choose to target R. Kelly while leaving out other 'problematic' stars?"

R. Kelly, who was convicted of racketeering, child sexual exploitation, and Mann Act violations, is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence.

NBC and "Saturday Night Live" spokespeople have yet to reply to requests for comment.

SNL 50th Anniversary Criticizes Past Guests, Including Diddy and R. Kelly

It was a bash to last a lifetime, bringing a host of special guests, musical acts, and big names from "Saturday Night Live's" rich half-century lineage.

However, the event, which took place at the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, didn't shy away from its controversial past. It included "problematic guests" like Diddy and R. Kelly.

Tom Hanks introduced the show, and things kicked off with an atypical "In Memoriam."

Instead of paying tribute to those who have passed, the segment relived some past controversies, including some racist sketches and decisions to have guests like Diddy and R. Kelly. O.J.

Simpson and Jared Fogle, a former Subway spokesman, were among the celebrities who were criticized for problematic behavior.

While this segment included some tongue-in-cheek digs at previous guests, it also sparked serious conversations about the gross allegations against some individuals.

Sean Combs, known as Diddy, appeared on "SNL" in 1998 and 2010 and currently faces allegations of sex trafficking, abuse, and assault that remain unresolved in court.

At the same time, R. Kelly was guilty of racketeering, trafficking, and the abuse of minors and sang a duet with Lady Gaga in 2013.

In addition to the scandalous part, the anniversary featured musical guests such as Bad Bunny, fan-favorite comedians, and recurring skits.