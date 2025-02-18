Kid Rock Reveals the One Issue That Would Lead Him to Not Support Donald Trump

Kid Rock loves Donald Trump, but he wants everyone to know where he draws the line when it comes to his support of the current president.

In an interview with Bill Maher for Real Time with Bill Maher, Rock was asked about Trump's words about a potential third term as president. He first dismissed the statement as Trump joking around, but Rock said he would have an issue with Trump having a third term as president.

"Under current circumstances, if things are going the way they've been going along, yes. If he says, 'I'm running for a third term,' I'd be like, 'Whoa, whoa, pump the brakes man. Hold on a second,'" he said, according to MLive.

Maher then questioned if Trump could lose the support of Rock.

"It would be very tough. It would be very, very tough. Very, very tough. I've told you before, which is probably going to be a shock to your audience, I don't like Trump. I f--king love Trump," he replied.

Rock has been a vocal support of Trump since Trump's first term in office in 2016 and the two have been close with Rock even claiming Trump asked him what to do about North Korea in a resurfaced interview from 2023.

Rock has since gone on to perform at Trump's inauguration party along with Billy Ray Cyrus, whose performance led to tension within the Cyrus family.

Trump is currently on his second term as president, and though it is not consecutive, the Constitution states that "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once" as part of the 22nd Amendment.

Trump's challenge of the 22nd Amendment began last year when he said: "You know, FDR 16 years—almost 16 years—he was four terms. I don't know, are we going to be considered three-term? Or two-term," according to Time.

The outlet reports that Trump once again hinted at a potential third term, possibly fourth, after his inauguration.

"It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve, not once but twice—or three times or four times," he said.

Trump continued to hint that he could run again after speaking to Republicans in Florida, saying: "I've raised a lot of money for the next race, that I assume I can't use for myself, but I'm not 100% sure because—I don't know, I think I'm not allowed to run again. I'm not sure. Am I allowed to run again, Mike?" Time reports.

Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election against then Vice President Kamala Harris.