Conservatives Called Out For Not Questioning Kid Rock's 'Idiotic' White House Outfit

Conservatives are being slammed for failing to call out Kid Rock, who wore a flashy while appearing at the White House.

President Donald Trump invited the rock and country music singer to the White House as he signed an executive order that retargeted unfair ticket scalping. While there, Rock spoke about the order, saying: "Anyone who's bought a concert ticket in the last decade, maybe 20 years—no matter what your politics are—knows that it's a conundrum."

However, it was not what Rock said that was controversial, rather it was his outfit that drew attention. He wore a a red, white and blue suit with an American flag that was accented by a white fedora.

Conservatives appeared not to take issue with the outfit, however other social media users pointed out that when Ukrainian President Zelensky visited the White House recently, conservatives were quick to criticize of his outfit choice, specifically for not wearing a suit.

"What the bloody hell is @KidRock doing in that idiotic get-up in the Oval? maga, can u explain?????" one X user questioned.

"Remember when MAGA complained about President Zelensky not wearing a suit in the Oval Office? This was what Kid Rock wore earlier and suddenly, MAGA is silent," another shared.

"ALERT: The White House is oozing class again—because nothing says elegance like... Kid Rock. Hope they've got bleach," added someone else.

Previously, Trump had mocked Zelensky for wearing a plain outfit instead of dressing up for their meeting.

"Ooh, you're all dressed up. He's all dressed up today!" Trump said at the time.

Zelensky was also grilled by conservative reporter Brian Glenn for not wearing a suit to the meeting.

"Why don't you wear a suit? You're at the highest level in this country's office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit?" Glenn questioned.

Zelensky brushed off his words and instead shared that he would wear a suit once the war between Ukraine and Russia was over.