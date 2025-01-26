Billy Ray Cyrus Threatens Legal Action Against Son Trace Over Public Statements Regarding His Health

Trace Cyrus has claimed that his father, Billy Ray Cyrus, has threatened to file legal action against him for publicly disclosing his health.

Trace uploaded a post on his official Instagram account, which addressed his concerns over his father's latest actions amid public call-outs for his mental state and health.

Concerns were previously made following Cyrus' controversial performance at Donald Trump's second inauguration. Trace had reflected on how much he looked up to Cyrus in the past and that he and his sisters, Miley and Noah, were worried for him.

In his newest post, Trace clarified that his past comments were out of love and that he tried to filter out more of his issues as much as possible. However, Trace described Cyrus' move to "threaten him with legal action" as disgraceful.

"Dad, my message was beyond loving," Trace shared.

"I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don't want to put your business out there like that. But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace."

He continued, "Pappy is looking down at you with such disappointment I can assure you. You should be ashamed of yourself. I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man. Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I'm not. Get help. @bIllyraycyrus."