Kid Rock Storms Off Nashville Stage Mid-Song After Audience Refuses to Clap

Kid Rock was not happy with his audience in Nashville and he let them know how he really felt in a rant filled with expletives.

On Feb. 8, the "Born Free" singer was captured in a video posted to social media unleashing on fans after they refused to applaud him while performing during musician David Bryan's birthday party.

He and a band were playing the classic "Proud Mary" when Rock took aim at his audience for not appreciating the work that he and his band were putting into the performance.

"No! F-.ck them. Hey, hey, stop. If you ain't gonna clap, we ain't gonna sing. That's how it's gonna go," he says in the clip.

Rock also demonstrated how he wanted the audience to clap along to the song and told them not to be too quick when doing it. However, the audience was not following along and Rock had enough at that point.

"You know what? F-ck y'all. You ain't gonna clap, I'm going," he said as he left the stage.

Kid Rock had a meltdown on stage in Nashville on Saturday night after the audience didn't clap enough and he stormed off stage.



What a total loser. pic.twitter.com/piOIQApnTt — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 10, 2025

This has not been the only controversy that Rock has had this year. In a resurfaced clip, he shared that Donald Trump had asked him what to do about North Korea -- despite him obviously having no experience in foreign policy. Rock has been a prominent supporter of Trump. His political alignment has been evident through various actions, including selling pro-Trump merchandise at his concerts.

"We are looking at maps and sh-t and I am like 'Am I supposed to be in on this sh-t?' I make dirty records sometimes, f--k am I doing here?" he told Tucker Carlson in an interview.

"What do you think we should do about North Korea?" Trump allegedly asked him.

"I don't think I am qualified to answer this," Rock shared as his response.