Drake Singing in Spanish in 'Meet Your Padre' Has Fans Crying With Laughter

Drake has not had an easy year and it has continued to get worse for the rapper as he is being roasted by the internet again.

The rapper released his song "Meet Your Padre" with PartyNextDoor as part of their joint album Some Sexy Songs for You on Feb. 14. On the track, Drake sings in Spanish.

"I want to meet your madre, pay my respects to your padre, mi amor (Quilla, ole, sí)," he sings in part in the chorus. "Text your friends, "¿Qué pasa?" Vamos, bring them to mi casa, por favor (Toma, Sevilla, Triana)."

However, the internet has now roasted him for his poor Spanish speaking skills and questionable lyrics. Lyrics include "Mi amor, I'm not one that you can ignore / I want your phone número, por favor / I see your body is like Coca-Cola / I'll come and pick you up in Testarossa, ayy."

"Drake singing in spanish is the worst thing I've heard in my entire life like what is his problem," one user shared on X.

In a TikTok video, a user reacted to Drake singing in Spanish on the chorus and offered a perplexed look as the audio plays in the background.

"Bro, what is this? Drake, you ain't like us either," the white text displays over the video, which is a nod to Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss song "Not Like Us" that has gone on to spawn a legal battle between Drake and UMG.

Even popular streamer Kai Cenat got in on the Drake roasting during his livestream when he played the song. While not dissing Drake outright, Cenat can been seen laughing throughout the song and, at one point, can barely contain himself.

The latest round of Drake slander came after the rapper was harassed with a drone that caught the rapper gambling while he was in a penthouse in Sydney while on tour in Australia.

The video sees Drake's computer open before the rapper walks out and sees the drone. Drake takes an orange slipper and tosses it at the drone, missing it completely before he attempts to square up with it. The drone flies off before that can happen.

Being a good sport, Drake reposted a picture from the clip to his Instagram account shortly after.

"The stakes are high...but so am I," he captioned the post.

Despite all the criticism, Drake's new album is poised to top the Billboard 200 chart with an increase in sales Hits Daily Double reports. According to the outlet, it is set to debut with 250,000 units.

It appears Drake is more than ready to put his feud with Lamar behind him. In his new song "Gimme a Hug," he raps, "F**k a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit."