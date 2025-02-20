Jennifer Lopez Sparks Buzz As Mystery 'Handsome Man' Posed with Her at a Glamorous Lunch in Dubai— Who is He?

International singing and acting star Jennifer Lopez was photographed on Wednesday having a casual lunch at Sirene by GAIA, a Dubai luxury beach club.

Despite stories about her in recent weeks, the 55-year-old star looked on top of the world posing next to a handsome nameless man.

Jennifer Lopez poses with handsome man at a lavish beach restaurant as she brushes off criticism following controversial Dubai concert https://t.co/wYjt4n8pGo — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 19, 2025

Lopez was stunned in a green boho, tiered maxi dress, pearl choker necklace, and white Birkin bag. Jordan complemented the look with a sleek updo and oversized sunglasses.

Her companion, earlier described as "dapper," was wearing a cream blazer over an open-collared white shirt and cream trousers.

However, fans and observers were quick to point out the man was just a fan who approached Lopez to ask for a photo, snuffing out earlier headlines about her enjoying dinner with an unknown "handsome man."

Supporters of Lopez on social media said the headlines were misleading.

X User SebasBar: "No need to open the article. Stop the bait; watch this video: He's a fan. LOL."

No need to click the article. Stop the bait watching this video. He's a fan. LOL https://t.co/ywMaazYDc6 — SebasBar (@sebasbar17) February 19, 2025

Many have also praised the nameless individual and even called him a "handsome man."

X User @TLxx79 commented: "Pretty sure we all agree that he can have her."

Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash Over Latest Performance

The outing comes on the heels of Lopez getting backlash for singing at the grand opening of the One&Only One Za'abeel hotel in Dubai.

Lopez, who has long been a supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, was reportedly paid $5 million, as per Daily Mail, to appear in the video, which comes with strict laws against homosexuality in the United Arab Emirates.

Despite the backlash, Lopez took to Instagram to share some highlights from her set, which featured a duet with Mark Ronson.

Among the audience members were A-listers like Vanessa Hudgens and Idris Elba.

Lopez will also perform at the upcoming Saadiyat Nights event in the Middle East, where she will share the stage with Gwen Stefani and Lionel Richie in Abu Dhabi.

The recent sighting in Dubai and the fact that it is also her first Valentine's away from Ben Affleck since their divorce in late 2024 makes it a double celebration.

The twosome, who tied the knot in 2022, split in April of 2024.

Lopez's reps have not yet responded to the outing in Dubai.