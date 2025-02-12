Jennifer Lopez’s BFF Details Emotional Aftermath of Ben Affleck Breakup

Jennifer Lopez wasn't alone as she navigated the emotional aftermath of her breakup with Ben Affleck.

The "Hustlers" star, who ended her two-year marriage with the "Good Will Hunting" actor, found comfort in longtime friend Loren Ridinger.

"She's been one of my best friends for so many years and somebody who's been a big support," Ridinger shared in an interview with Us Weekly on Feb. 12.

"I love her and I admire and I look up to her, but she's been a pillar of strength at a time where it's been hard for her too," she said.

As an entrepreneur, Ridinger was dealing with her own grief after the loss of her husband, JR Ridinger, in August 2022.

Just days before his passing, the couple had attended Lopez and Affleck's wedding celebration in Georgia, making the memory particularly significant.

The experience of loss ultimately inspired Ridinger to write her memoir, "Scrambled or Sunny-Side Up?: Living Your Best Life After Losing Your Greatest Love."

Through their struggles, Ridinger and Lopez formed an even deeper bond. She reflected that grief isn't limited to losing someone through death but can also stem from heartbreak and divorce.

The shared experiences of pain and healing brought them closer, helping both women move forward.

Loren Ridinger opened up to us about how her and Jennifer Lopez were there for each other during their respective heartbreaks👭💔 pic.twitter.com/rO3J6ctbzp — Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six (@VRTpod) February 12, 2025

Loren Ridinger Praises Jennifer Lopez's Resilience

Lopez, 55, also spoke about her personal growth following the breakup in an interview with "Interview" magazine in October.

She admitted she had to learn self-sufficiency, realizing that being truly independent was a challenge she needed to face. She shared that during the summer, she made a conscious decision to step away and focus on herself.

During this time, Ridinger leaned on a close circle of friends, including Alicia Keys, Jamie Foxx, and Serena Williams. However, US Magazine said that Lopez remained one of her most potent sources of comfort.

As Loren continued to navigate her grief, she found strength in Jennifer's unwavering support.

Loren mentioned that their friendship allowed them to freely express their emotions, whether it was crying or laughing, and to remind each other that brighter days would come.