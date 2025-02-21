Drew Barrymore Gets Emotional Over Heartfelt 50th Birthday Surprise from Her Daughters

Drew Barrymore's 50th birthday celebrations were emotional, especially when her daughters, Olive and Frankie, surprised her with heartfelt gifts on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

As the show's host prepared for her milestone birthday, which falls on February 22, she was overwhelmed by her children's love and thoughtfulness.

The celebration began with a special birthday episode of her show, in which the founder of the Flour Shop, Amirah Kassem, presented Barrymore with two custom cakes.

Kassem revealed that Olive and Frankie designed the cakes. The two cakes were brightly decorated, each with a unique design.

According to People, Frankie's cake was beautifully decorated with a series of colorful flowers atop a pink-and-white striped buttercream base. Olive's design showcased a vibrant rainbow accompanied by a stick-figure illustration of herself and her mother.

As the cakes were presented, Barrymore began to get emotional. Frankie's cake included a personal letter that the actress read aloud despite struggling with her tears.

"Dearest mommy, happy birthday," she read, "Can you believe it? 50 years of being the most fabulous, kindest person on earth, and 12 years of being the most caring, loving mom, I love you so much. Best birthday wishes, Frankie."

The message touched Barrymore deeply, and she quickly turned to read Olive's note, which read, "Dear mother, Not in my 12 years of living life have I found a mother as wonderful as you. The search goes on." Barrymore's emotion was evident as she absorbed her daughters' sweet words.

Drew Barrymore's 50th Birthday Full of Heartfelt Surprises and Warm Messages

The surprises didn't stop there. When the cakes were cut open, Kassem revealed that the girls had also designed the cakes' interiors and included a special message for their mom inside.

This thoughtful gesture was just one of the many surprises lined up for Barrymore. The episode included heartfelt birthday messages from Drew Barrymore's longtime friends and collaborators, such as Steven Spielberg, Adam Sandler, and Cameron Diaz.

Barrymore also received a surprise co-hosting segment of "Drew's News" with Gayle King and Jane Pauley, bringing even more heartwarming moments to the celebration.

One of the most exciting surprises was when Molly Shannon and Rachel Dratch, alums of Saturday Night Live, presented her with a Guinness World Record for being the youngest host of the sketch comedy show.

Reflecting on her life as she enters a new decade, Barrymore shared with Us Weekly that her 50th birthday was a time to celebrate with the people she loves most.

"We're the three sardines, and we'll get into our can," Barrymore said, describing her tradition of spending her birthday in a sleepover with her daughters.

As she looks back on her past and embraces her future, Barrymore expresses the joy and contentment she now feels in her life. "This decade has truly helped me find ways to choose happiness," she said.