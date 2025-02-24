DJ Khaled's Ongoing Beef with Drake Takes a Sinister Turn with Mysterious Coffin Delivery

DJ Khaled received a shocking delivery amid his ongoing reported feud with rapper Drake.

In a video captured by the Daily Mail and posted to their X account, showing a black coffin with a white upside down cross on it outside of Khaled's house. On it are the words "RIP OVO" and "Drake." OVO of course is the record label that was founded by the Canadian hitmaker.

A report from TMZ shed more light on the situation and revealed that two persons who posed as delivery personal approached Khaled's security team and were granted access to the property. They delivered the coffin outside of the gate, said a prayer and left the outlet reports.

Members of Khaled's security detail got rid of the coffin and it is unclear if Khaled himself knew of the coffin. Authorities were also notified of the incident and neither Khaled, nor Drake have commented on the coffin stunt.

Drake called out DJ Khaled when the producer announced that Drake would be on his upcoming album Aalam Of God. In a since-deleted post announcing the news of the album Mark Wahlberg was shown in a trailer for the project and shared that Drake would be on the album.

"Did you get it? This guy's got two Drake songs on there. What if he's got another 100-bar from Jay-Z and that thing gets out on the f**ing street?" he says in the since-deleted trailer per Billboard.

Khaled doubled-down on the Drake collaboration and posted on social media, "DRAKES BACK TO WORK... SO AM I! THIS THE ONE WITH✌🏽DRAKES."

Drake clapped back at the rumors of he pari joining forces again, commenting on Instagram, "Must be @drakebell."

Drake and Khaled have collaborated on several songs in the past, including "Popstar" as well as "Greece." The rapper has appeared on a total of seven Khaled albums.