Lawyers for Diddy's Accusers React to Nikki Glaser's Joke: 'Hope She Never Experiences Sexual Assault'

Nikki Glaser draws flak for even going there and making light of the accusations against Diddy in her opening monologue on Sunday night, January 5, at the Golden Globes 2025.

According to the alleged victims' counsel, the host's joke has far broader implications than a few laughs at the star-studded event.

Attorney Ariel Mitchell said she "hopes Nikki herself has never been sexually assaulted or mocked for it."

Mitchell, who represents several clients who accuse Diddy of sexual assault, told TMZ that "making light of this ugly situation is exactly why so many sexual assault victims never come forward and report their abuse."

Tyrone Blackburn, another lawyer for Diddy's accusers, in turn, doubted the host's sensitivities and talent if she could even joke about this. He said he would "expect a comedian of Nikki's success to be skilled enough to find humor that doesn't make light of drugging and rape."

During her stint, Glaser mocked Zendaya-starring project, Challengers, saying, "That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy's credit card."

She continued, "I mean, seriously, I'm upset too. The after party isn't going to be as good this year, but we have to move on. A Stanley Tucci freak-off doesn't have the same ring to it. No baby oil this year — just lots of olive oil."