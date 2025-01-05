Praise Soars for Nikki Glaser's Hilarious Opening Monologue for Golden Globes 2025: 'One of the Best We've Had in a Long Time'

Nikki Glaser devoured her opening monologue for the 2025 Golden Globes, despite it being her first time to host the much-anticipated awards show.
During the event, which takes place at the Beverly Hilton, the stand-up comedian and first-time solo female host took the center stage to hurl jabs and unserious jokes at the celebrities present — not even Timothée Chalamet was able to dodge her savage roasting.
"You have the most gorgeous eyelashes on your upper lips," Glaser told Chalamet as she made fun of his mustache.The actor sported facial hair at the ceremony in line with his movie "A Complete Unknown," a Bob Dylan biopic.
Later in her monologue, Glaser poked fun at Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco.
"She's here tonight with her new fiancé Benny Blanco," Glaser said. "And Benny Blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish. Lucky guy."
Predictably, the Ariana Grande- and Cynthia Erivo-led "Wicked" failed to escape Glaser's gags, with the comedian sparking laughter with, "I did not know a lot about 'Wicked' going into this because I had friends in high school but I loved it. I loved it so much. My boyfriend loved it, my boyfriend's boyfriend really loved 'Wicked.' It was so much fun. It's so much fun seeing a musical in the theater."
"Some theaters had issues with the theaters. Some people said it was ruined because people were singing," she continued.
Over X (formerly Twitter), a tremendous amount of praises poured in for Nikki Glaser, with many spectators saying she killed her speech.
Before Glaser concluded her spiel, she drew hoots and cheers for her one last quip.
"I do wanna remind you, if you lose tonight, please just keep in mind that the point of making art is not to win an award. The point of making art is to start a tequila brand so popular that you never have to make art again."
© 2025 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.