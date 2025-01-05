Praise Soars for Nikki Glaser's Hilarious Opening Monologue for Golden Globes 2025: 'One of the Best We've Had in a Long Time'

Nikki Glaser devoured her opening monologue for the 2025 Golden Globes, despite it being her first time to host the much-anticipated awards show.

During the event, which takes place at the Beverly Hilton, the stand-up comedian and first-time solo female host took the center stage to hurl jabs and unserious jokes at the celebrities present — not even Timothée Chalamet was able to dodge her savage roasting.

"You have the most gorgeous eyelashes on your upper lips," Glaser told Chalamet as she made fun of his mustache.The actor sported facial hair at the ceremony in line with his movie "A Complete Unknown," a Bob Dylan biopic.

Later in her monologue, Glaser poked fun at Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco.

"She's here tonight with her new fiancé Benny Blanco," Glaser said. "And Benny Blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish. Lucky guy."

Predictably, the Ariana Grande- and Cynthia Erivo-led "Wicked" failed to escape Glaser's gags, with the comedian sparking laughter with, "I did not know a lot about 'Wicked' going into this because I had friends in high school but I loved it. I loved it so much. My boyfriend loved it, my boyfriend's boyfriend really loved 'Wicked.' It was so much fun. It's so much fun seeing a musical in the theater."

"Some theaters had issues with the theaters. Some people said it was ruined because people were singing," she continued.

Over X (formerly Twitter), a tremendous amount of praises poured in for Nikki Glaser, with many spectators saying she killed her speech.

Nikki Glaser devoured and left no crumbs with that opening monologue #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/oGWYMrH8E6 — Alex (@alexr_241) January 6, 2025

Nikki Glaser crushed opening monologue for the Golden Globes. Ok time for bed. #goldenglobes #nikkiglaser — E-Kan Soong (@EkanSoong) January 6, 2025

Nikki Glaser with one of the best award show opening monologues we’ve had in a long time #GoldenGlobes2025 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/74FmbsTxHC — Wonderful Garbage (@wonderfulgarb) January 6, 2025

Watching the Golden Globes and Nikki Glaser’s opening monologue was so good???? Made me forget about Jo Koy’s from last year — kernel panic attack (@goodbyefriend) January 6, 2025

Nikki Glaser just killed the Golden Globes opening monologue! #GoldenGlobes — kayla (@kaylawaterss) January 6, 2025

the golden globes opening monologue was legitimately funny and now i have to see the rock on screen — elijah (@EdwardVersaii) January 6, 2025

Nikki Glaser’s opening monologue on the golden globes was FIRE 😂😂😂 — Austin Wheless (@austinwheless) January 6, 2025

I literally never heard of Nikki Glaser until tonight but i must say, i'm impressed at how such a natural she is at hosting the Golden Globes. She's funny without being offensive, mean, dejected or rude. She's the best non-celeb host that the Golden Globes has had in a LONG time. — Vanessa Clark (@FoxxyGlamKitty) January 6, 2025

that was the best speech i’ve heard in a long time THANK YOU NIKKI GLASER #GoldenGlobes — eline (@cottinsupremacy) January 6, 2025

Before Glaser concluded her spiel, she drew hoots and cheers for her one last quip.

"I do wanna remind you, if you lose tonight, please just keep in mind that the point of making art is not to win an award. The point of making art is to start a tequila brand so popular that you never have to make art again."