Morgan Wallen's New Track for His Son Includes a Reference to His Infamous Arrest

Morgan Wallen is gearing up to release a new song dedicated to his son. The song surprises with a reference to his arrest and subsequent mugshot.

On Feb. 24, the country singer took to his social media accounts to share a snippet of his new song, "Superman." The song was written for Wallen's son, Indigo "Indie" Wilder Wallen. In it, the singer explores his vulnerable side but adds a surprise twist to reflect his own troubled past.

"One day he's gonna see my mugshot / From a night when I got a little too drunk / Hear a song about a girl that I lost / From the times when I just wouldn't grow up," he sings on the song.

Wallen continues to own up to past mistakes in the chorus of the song.

"Now and then, that bottle's my kryptonite / Bring's a Man of Steel down to his knees / Don't always know my wrong from right / Sometimes I'm my own worst enemy / No, I don't always save the day, but you know for you I'll always try / I'll do the best I can / A Superman is still just a man sometimes," he adds.

The "Sand in My Boots" singer explained his decision to release the song in the caption of his post.

"Been trying for a long time to write a song I loved to my son. None of them ever feel good enough because of how perfect I want something like this to be. And not saying this is perfect, but I am very proud of it. Here is a clip, It's called 'Superman,'" he wrote.

CNN reports that in April 2024, Wallen was arrested in Nashville following an incident at a downtown rooftop bar. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, they allegedly threw a chair from the sixth-floor rooftop of Chief's Bar on Broadway, narrowly missing two police officers standing below.

Witnesses reported seeing Wallen laughing after the incident. He was subsequently charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Following his arrest, Wallen was booked into jail and later released on bond. In December 2024, Wallen was sentenced to DUI classes and two years probation related to the April incident.