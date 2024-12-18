Morgan Wallen's Nashville Bar Receives Approval for Neon Sign Despite Singer's Controversial Arrest

Morgan Wallen's bar in Nashville has been granted approval for its neon sign, which will declare its rightful place as a downtown establishment.

According to PEOPLE on December 18, the request for the establishment's sign to be approved has been granted, thanks to the Nashville Metro Council.

The singer's This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen had initially applied for a bar sign. However, the Council originally denied the application for a permit.

In May, the council members of the Nashville Metro Council initially denied the request. Specifically, this was done by voting against the application of the company 4th Avenue Property LLC, which aimed to set up the bar for an "aerial encroachment" on the block.

Delishia Porterfield, Councilwoman, previously cited Wallen's problematic past actions and charges as factors that influenced the decision. Porterfield remarked that Nashville should be a place where everyone should feel safe and supported, and making Wallen's image public might be detrimental for visitors.

Earlier on December 12, Wallen was sentenced to seven days in prison and two years of probation for throwing a chair on a rooftop bar in Nashville. The singer, who faced charges of misdemeanor and endangerment, was also demanded to pay a penalty fine of $350.

Worrick Robinson IV, Wallen's lawyer, confirmed that the singer fully cooperated and now aims to make a "positive impact through his music and foundation."