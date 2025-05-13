Morgan Wallen Explains 'God's Country' SNL Exit: 'I Was Just Ready to Go Home'

Morgan Wallen has explained his reasoning for leaving 'Saturday Night Live', offering a succinct response.

The country singer appeared on the May 11 episode of 'Sundae Conversations with Caleb Pressley' where Wallen and Pressley discussed Wallen leaving during the end credits for the March 29 episode of the show as the rest of the cast stayed behind.

"Seriously, SNL, did they make you mad?" Pressley asked Wallen.

The "You Proof" singer offered his take on the situation and noted that he was just ready to go home at that point.

"No, no, I was just ready to go home. I'd been there all week," Wallen shared.

Wallen was also asked about his social media post where he shared a picture from a private plane after leaving 'SNL' and wrote "Get me to God's country." The singer did not say much about his post, offering a one-word response with "Yeah" as well as a smile.

Wallen's time with Pressley served as the first time that the singer has publicly spoken about the incident. However, Wallen offered his own line of "God's Country" merch after his post went viral on social media.

After Wallen's exit, 'SNL' cast member r, Kenan Thompson, also expressed distaste with Wallen's behavior on the show.

"The 'God's country' of it all is strange because it's like, what are you trying to say? You trying to say that we are not in God's country? We're not all in God's country? We're not all under God's umbrella? That's not necessarily my favorite," Thompson shared to Entertainment Weekly.

Wallen's abrupt exit was also roasted by a show writer for 'SNL,' who mocked Wallen's social media post by sharing a picture of a Krispy Kreme truck with the back end open and with the caption "get me to God's country," written over top of it.