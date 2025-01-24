Morgan Wallen Announces Trifecta of New Album, Song and Tour Called 'I'm the Problem'

Morgan Wallen has a lot in store for fans this year as he is slated to release a new album and go on tour.

The country music star announced on his social media accounts on Jan. 24 that he will be releasing his new album I'm the Problem later this year. However, he did not give a specific release date as he is still currently working on the project. To hold fans over for the project, Wallen is going to be releasing the title track of the album on Jan. 31.

"I'm The Problem Tour 2025 | Can't wait for this one. Sign up for pre-sale now through Tuesday at MorganWallen.com," his post began.

"This tour is named after my new album that I am still working on – I'm The Problem. Excited to tell y'all more about it soon, but the title track will be out next Friday 1/31," Wallen added.

The tour is slated to kick off on June 20 in Houston, TX and the trek will consist of 10 cities all across North America with stops in Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona, and California among other areas. It will consist of 19 stops total plus one date for his Sand in My Boots Festival in Alabama in August.

Joining Wallen for the tour will be country music heavyweights Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, Thomas Rhett and Koe Wetzel who will all rotate for the middle spot while an opener of either Ella Langley, Anne Wilson, Gavin Adcock and Corey Kent will come before them. As a result, each stop will have two openers before Wallen takes the stage.

Wallen's latest album is set to be the follow-up to 2023's One Thing at a Time, which became one of the biggest albums of that year. It contained the massive hit "Last Night", which ruled the Hot 100 chart for 16 weeks.

Now, I'm the Problem is set to follow in that success thanks to the success of the previously released singles "Smile," "Love Somebody" and "Lies Lies Lies." The title track will serve as the fourth taste of what fans can expect from the album.