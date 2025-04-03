Morgan Wallen Claims He Hasn't Step Foot In a Bar Since Infamous Chair Throwing Incident

Morgan Wallen is trading in his whisky glasses for his bow and arrow.

The country singer sat down with comedian Theo Von on his podcast called "This Past Weekend." During their conversation, Wallen revealed that he has not gone to a bar since his infamous chair-throwing incident.

The topic arose when Von discussed how Wallen's superstar fame has affected him.

"I think anybody who has to deal with that... it's not ideal," Wallen shared.

"It's not ideal to go everywhere, and even if you don't get bothered, you were on edge the whole time because you thought you might. There's things that you just don't do. There's just things you don't do anymore," he continued.

Von brought up that Wallen's fame has likely made going to the bar difficult.

"It's definitely the best thing for me. I mean, if you're using a bar as a specific example, that's definitely, that's definitely, the best thing for me. I ain't been in a bar since the last time I was in a bar that everybody knows about," Wallen quipped.

"The most public time I was in a bar? That's the last time I was in a bar," he added.

Instead, Wallen has shared that he now finds peace in hunting.

"I can go be with my buddies. I can be in the middle of nowhere. I can be at ease. I can not stress out. You just find ways to supplement it, I think, you know?" Wallen revealed.

Wallen was previously was sentenced to serve seven days in a DUI education center for tossing a chair from the top of a bar in Nashville. Additionally, he received two years probation for the incident - a year for each one of his misdemeanor reckless endangerment charges. On top of that, Wallen was forced to pay a $350 fine as well as other court fees.

Wallen had been arrested on April 7, 2024 for throwing the chair from the top of Chief's Bar in Nashville. The chair falling to the street led to charges of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

That was not Wallen's first time in trouble with the law. He was also arrested for public intoxication in 2020 and kicked out of another bar.