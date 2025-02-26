What's Really Going on with Justin Bieber? Star Insists He's 'Better Than Ever' Amid Concerns

Justin Bieber, whose reps say he is doing well, is facing an increasing chorus of concern from fans and industry veterans alike.

Pictures of Bieber appearing badly worn out, including shots of him while out at night in Hollywood with Dave Chappelle, have hit the web. The photos ignited new discussion about his mental and physical health and his marriage to model Hailey Bieber.

But a Hollywood source told The Sun that Bieber's friends have not stopped worrying about him.

"You only have to look at Justin to know that something's off," the source said. "And the worry is that it seems to be getting worse."

However, Bieber and his people are fighting back against the speculation. His team said he was busy with his music career and becoming a dad to his six-month-old son, Jack Blues.

"The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true," a rep told TMZ. "In fact, he is in one of the best places in his life."

In the span of a year from then to now, Bieber has wholly revamped his career and personal life. He parted ways with his longtime career manager, Scooter Braun — who had launched him when the latter was just 13 —in June 2023.

"Justin is older, wiser, and smarter, and has started asking questions," an industry insider told Page Six at the time. "Everything had been set up by Scooter since he was a kid."

Last year, the "Baby" singer also cut ties with his business manager Lou Taylor and her company TriStar, following questions arising about his financial affairs. Taylor's company has been associated with names like Britney Spears' ex-assistant, who was mentioned in Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal papers.

Bieber has not publicly commented on the allegations against Diddy, but insiders say the situation has hit him hard. He also allegedly unfollowed longtime mentor Usher, who introduced him to Diddy early on.

Justin Bieber & Dave Chappelle hang out at Barney’s Beanery in West Hollywood 📸 @backgrid_usa pic.twitter.com/gugL3okvC7 — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) February 25, 2025

Their Marriage and Meaningful Role in His Career

Reportedly recently, Hailey has taken a more hands-on approach to her husband's career.

"Hailey and Justin have taken a bellyful of negative scrutiny, and she's putting her foot down and saying it has to stop," an insider told The Sun.

They went on that for people to take it a step further and suggest maybe the former YouTube sensation is on something is a whole other step, and that's a big reason he and Hailey are coming out swinging with the super heavy public denial.

The model has apparently taken a more active role in Bieber's business and is even said to have helped them with his management restructuring. Though there have been reports of issues with their marriage, insiders say Bieber's wife is able to provide stability in the pop star's life.

"There's no question he's also exhausted, and as much as he loves being a first time dad all the late night diaper changing and interrupted sleep has taken a toll," they added.

Amid speculation about Bieber's health and career plans, his reps have said he'll continue to work on new music and spend time with family.

"This past year has been very transformative for him," his rep told TMZ. "He ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him. Justin is in a great place."