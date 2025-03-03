Shakira's Chile Performance Called Off Due to Reasons Beyond Her Control

Shakira's highly anticipated concert in Santiago, Chile, scheduled for Sunday, March 2, has been postponed just hours before the show due to reasons beyond her control.

The 46-year-old Colombian superstar took to social media to express her disappointment and explain the situation to her fans.

She shared that the postponement was due to safety concerns regarding her stage production at the Estadio Nacional.

Shakira, who was set to perform two sold-out nights at the stadium, made it clear that her team worked tirelessly to ensure the show would go on as planned.

In her heartfelt message to her fans, she said, "You who have been with me for more than 30 years know more than anyone else my professional ethics and how much I strive to always give you the best."Billboard also reported that she expressed her deep sorrow at having to cancel a show in a country she loves so much.

The postponement marks the third concert Shakira has had to reschedule on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour.

It's the second Latin American stop to be delayed due to local production issues. Earlier in February, Shakira was forced to cancel a performance in Medellín, Colombia, on February 24, citing similar production concerns.

Additionally, she had to cancel her February 16 show in Lima, Peru, due to a medical condition that required hospitalization.

Shakira Cancels Santiago Concert, Vows to Inspect Stage for Next Show

Shakira's statement elaborated on the specific issues that led to the decision.

According to Yahoo, she explained that the floor at Estadio Nacional was uneven and could not be properly stabilized to ensure the safety of her band, dancers, and fans.

"When an artist travels to a country, their production and team become directly dependent on the local producers," she wrote.

"My staff and I trusted at all times that the production company hired by the local promoter would follow the specifications that were diligently provided by us."

She made it clear that safety is her top priority and emphasized, "There are two things I would never compromise, and that is the safety of my team and my fans, and I would never offer you a show below the quality standards you deserve."

While fans in Chile will have to wait for the rescheduled date, Shakira assured them that she will return as soon as possible. She even joked that she would personally inspect the floor and every detail of the stage to ensure everything was in order before her next performance.

Shakira's next stop on the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour is Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she will perform from March 7 to 8. Despite her recent setbacks, fans can expect her to bring the same energy and passion to her shows as she always has.