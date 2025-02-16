Shakira Postpones Peru Concert After Emergency Hospitalization Due to Abdominal Issue

Due to a recent abdominal health issue, Shakira has been compelled to cancel her February 16 concert in Lima, Peru.

The singer, currently hospitalized, has expressed regret over the cancellation and is working to reschedule the performance.

The Colombian singer, who recently kicked off her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" World Tour, shared the news with fans through an Instagram Story.

The 48-year-old "Hips Don't Lie" artist explained, "I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized."

According to Daily Mail, she added that her doctors advised her she was not well enough to perform that evening. "I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I've been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru," she wrote.

Shakira, who has been on tour since February 11, expressed hope that she would recover in time for the following night's show on February 17. "I hope to be released and well tomorrow so I'm able to perform," she continued.

Her team is already working on rescheduling the concert that was missed, and fans can expect an updated performance date soon.

Shakira's World Tour

Shakira's "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" World Tour, named after her 12th studio album, released in March 2024, marks her highly anticipated return to global touring after seven years.

The tour kicked off in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where Shakira was met with an enthusiastic crowd. On social media, she expressed her gratitude, saying she couldn't have asked for a better audience to begin the tour.

Following her performance in Rio, she moved on to São Paulo, where she also received an electrifying response from the crowd, which she described as full of energy and passion.

This world tour is significant not only as Shakira's first in nearly a decade but also as a celebration of her latest musical milestone.

Shakira was also recently in the spotlight at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, where she won Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, E!News said.

She celebrated the win with her two sons, Milan and Sasha, who accompanied her to the event. During her acceptance speech, Shakira dedicated the award to "all my immigrant brothers and sisters" and shared a powerful message of empowerment for women.

The singer's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran album, which explores themes of vulnerability, resilience, and empowerment, has been a hit since its release.

Shakira described the album as a mix of genres, from pop to Afrobeat, reggaeton, and rock. "There's a great variety within this album... but it's based on genuine, authentic life experiences," she explained in a recent interview.

Despite the setback in Peru, Shakira's tour will continue with upcoming shows in Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Mexico, and more. The final concert is scheduled for June 30 in San Francisco. Fans are eagerly awaiting her recovery and are excited about the rest of the tour.