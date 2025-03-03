Drake Drops iHeartMedia Case After ‘Amicable Resolution’—But UMG Fight Continues

Drake has officially settled his legal dispute with iHeartMedia over the controversial airplay of Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us."

According to NBC News, the rapper filed a legal petition in November 2024 in Bexar County, Texas, claiming that iHeartMedia had accepted illegal payments from Universal Music Group (UMG) to boost radio play for the track. UMG, the parent record label for both Drake and Lamar, was at the center of the issue.

In court documents filed on Thursday, Drake's legal team confirmed that the two sides had "reached an amicable resolution of the dispute," although no further details of the settlement were disclosed.

The legal team expressed satisfaction with the outcome, saying, "We are pleased that the parties were able to reach a settlement satisfactory to both sides, and have no further comment on this matter."

iHeartMedia declined to provide any additional comment on the settlement. However, the case involving UMG remains active. A hearing was scheduled to address a motion by UMG's attorneys to dismiss the petition in a San Antonio courtroom.

Drake Accuses UMG of Damaging Reputation with "Not Like Us" in Ongoing Lawsuit

Drake's original petition accused UMG of engaging in "irregular and inappropriate business practices" to ensure the track received heavy radio airplay.

His legal team further claimed that "Not Like Us" and its accompanying music video falsely portrayed Drake as a sex offender, causing significant damage to his reputation.

Despite putting the dispute with iHeartMedia to rest, Drake's legal battles are far from over.

He is continuing his lawsuit against UMG, which he alleges not only damaged his reputation through the promotion of "Not Like Us" but also misused its influence to harm his career.

Drake's legal team is determined to proceed with the case, citing concerns that delays in the process could lead to further harm.

The settlement with iHeartMedia is a significant development for both parties, especially for iHeartMedia, which is currently under investigation by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for potential payola activities, NoMusica said.

The FCC is looking into claims that the company may have engaged in illegal practices to influence radio airplay, specifically to impact the lineup for iHeartMedia's country music festival.