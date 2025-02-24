Jay-Z Exposes Major Flaw in Tony Buzbee's Lawsuit—'Jessica Santiago' Never Existed?

Jay-Z is stepping up to claim he actually doesn't touch lawyers, moving to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses Roc Nation and one of its attorneys of plotting to pay off the rapper's nemesis, Tony Buzbee, and his former clients, for dirt on Jay.

In legal filings, the rapper's attorneys refute the claims and suggest that all of plaintiff attorney Buzbee's theories are without legal merit or factual basis.

Last week, Jay-Z's lawyers filed court documents saying Buzbee's allegations were ridiculous and nothing more than a publicity stunt from Buzbee to distract headlines away from Buzbee's legal issues.

Buzbee, a lawyer known for landing high-profile litigation cases, was initially suing Jay-Z's Roc Nation, the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, and attorney Marcy Croft. He accused them of colluding into secretly contacting his old clients and persuading them to sue him. It even charged that Roc Nation employed "shadowy operatives," who allegedly did things like "paying individuals in exchange for coming forward."

That said, Jay-Z's lawyers are also responding, specifically to Buzbee's allegation that they worked in cahoots with an investigator named Jessica Santiago.

Did She Ever Exist?

According to AllHipHop, perhaps most dramatically, the motion to dismiss includes the claim that no one by the name of Jessica Santiago exists, which raises troubling questions about the authenticity of Buzbee's allegations.

The outlet said that if this key figure in his allegations is invented or fictional, it could prove serious for the case.

Additionally, Jay-Z's legal team argues that jurisdictional issues make Buzbee's claims even more flawed. They point out that Marcy Croft and her firm, MJ Legal, are based in Mississippi and have no meaningful ties to Texas, further undercutting Buzbee's argument.

The Legal War Rages On

Jay-Z and Buzbee were already feuding over allegations that the rapper & Sean "Diddy" Combs sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl at the 2000 MTV afterparty, and now another lawsuit – filed by a Jane Doe – was headed to court.

However, the lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed on February 14 with prejudice, meaning it can't be refiled.

Jay-Z has also denied the accusations. His attorney, Alex Spiro, reiterated that his client never settled and has always been the target of false accusations.

The "N*ggas In Paris" rapper later filed a countersuit against Buzbee following the dismissal, alleging the false claims had cost him $20 million.