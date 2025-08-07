Teyana Taylor Faces Emergency Vocal Cord Surgery After Benign Tumor Discovery

Singer and actress Teyana Taylor revealed on August 6 that she will undergo emergency surgery to remove a benign growth from her vocal cords.

The "Gonna Love Me" artist shared the news on her Instagram Story, explaining that she has been quietly facing vocal challenges caused by the noncancerous tumor.

"I've been quietly dealing with some vocal challenges for a while now," Taylor said. Medical experts discovered that the growth was affecting her vocal cords and causing discomfort, ENews said.

"Thankfully, we caught it & it's treatable — but it does mean I need to pause and give myself time to fully heal," she added.

Taylor had to cancel her upcoming spot on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson's IMO podcast because of surgery.

But good news—she's still on track to release her fourth studio album, Escape Room, on August 22 as planned.

The 34-year-old artist described this project as the most personal work she has ever created and shared her frustration about having to pause just as she was ready to share it with fans.

"Just as I was getting ready to finally share this with you, life handed me my own unexpected 'escape room'—one I didn't ask for, but one I now have to find my way out of with patience, rest, and faith," Taylor wrote.

Teyana Taylor reveals that she has to undergo surgery to remove a non cancerous growth from one of her vocal cords.🙏🏾💐

📸: Getty pic.twitter.com/fxBmfUiZit — VIBE Magazine (@VibeMagazine) August 6, 2025

Taylor Vows to Return Stronger After Health Setback

Although this surgery is a setback, Taylor shared that she's focused on recovering and is determined to come back even stronger and ready to sing again.

According to People, this is not the first time Taylor has faced health issues. In 2021, during her reality show "We Got Love Teyana & Iman," she opened up about discovering dense, benign tissues in her breasts that required surgery.

She described the experience as scary, especially because cancer runs in her family.

At the time, Taylor expressed her hope that this would be the final time she had to face such a challenge.

She emphasized her acceptance of the physical and emotional changes she's experienced, especially as a mother of two daughters, Junie, 9, and Rue, 4.

She expressed gratitude for the support and kindness she's received, thanking everyone for their patience and understanding as she focuses on healing.