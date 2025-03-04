G$ Lil Ronnie and Daughter Shooting Update: Police Reveals First Major Breakthrough in Murder Suspect Hunt

Authorities have identified one suspect in the shooting deaths of local Hip-Hop artist G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter, R'Mani, who were killed during a trip to Slappy's Express Car Wash on Monday morning.

As per AllHipHop, the investigation continues as police search for a second suspect involved in this tragic incident.

Ronnie Smith, known by his stage name G$ Lil Ronnie, was cleaning his vehicle when two gunmen approached in a white four-door Kia sedan and opened fire shortly before 11 a.m. Witnesses reported hearing multiple rounds of gunfire that shattered the otherwise quiet morning.

Resident Becky Johnson described the chaotic scene to Fox 4, recalling, "Six the first time, and then it was half a second, and I heard six more. Then a second later, I heard three." She added, "I could see people fleeing for their cars."

Family members remembered Smith as a good person who did not cause trouble. He was a rapper. He didn't bother nobody. He didn't target anybody. He was a family man, and he was going around rapping, okay," Smith's aunt, Stella Houston, also told the outlet. "Why would you target him?" she asked.

Both Smith and R'Mani were pronounced dead at the scene, just one day after the girl celebrated her fifth birthday.

Targeted Attack

According to the NewYork Post, a motive for the shooting has not been revealed, but police said it seems like a targeted attack.

With this being the third fatal shooting in the Forest Hill area in two weeks, residents are wondering whether their community has turned violent after becoming increasingly concerned over safety.

In response to the attack, Slappy's Car Wash announced a temporary closure for at least two days to assist law enforcement with their ongoing investigation.

Forest Hill police are urging anyone with information regarding the shootings or the whereabouts of the second suspect to come forward as the community grapples with the loss of a beloved local figure.

The investigation is ongoing.