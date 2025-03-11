G$ Lil Ronnie's Baby Mama Buries 5-Year-Old Daughter in Gucci From Head to Toe: 'She Goin in Style'

Shamon Jones, the mother of R'Mani, the 5-year-old girl killed alongside her father, rapper G$ Lil Ronnie, shared her feelings about the tragedy during a live stream that has since gone viral.

In the emotionally charged broadcast, Jones expressed her unique approach to grief, quoted by AllHipHop, stating, "Yeah, y'all ain't gonna lie, I grieve a little different y'all. Y'all took my baby, but I'm not trippin' on that." She reflected on the loss of her daughter following a double homicide that occurred on March 3 at a local car wash.

Jones emphasized her pride in the way R'Mani was laid to rest, boasting about the designer attire chosen for the occasion. "She goin' out this b#### in style. Gucci everything," she said. "Baby daddy gon' be proud of everything."

The tragic incident has drawn attention not only for its heartbreaking nature but also for its potential connections to G$ Lil Ronnie's music career. Authorities are investigating possible links between his lyrics and the violence surrounding his death.

Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez said investigators are reviewing the rapper's online presence and music as part of their inquiry. The Texas Rangers are examining and analyzing everything that's being put out," Hernandez said.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. Adonis Robinson, 24, was taken into custody on March 6 in Livingston, Texas. Jakobie Russell, 21, surrendered to U.S. Marshals with his attorney and was booked into Tarrant County Jail on charges of capital murder. If convicted, both suspects could face the death penalty under Texas law.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue to explore all angles of this tragic case.

The Fatal Attack

As per TMZ, harrowing video footage shows Smith fleeing for his life moments before he was killed.

The attack occurred around 10 a.m. at a car wash in Forest Hill, where Smith was reportedly getting his vehicle cleaned. According to police, two suspects approached and opened fire on the father-daughter duo. More than 30 bullet casings were recovered from the scene.

Smith, 30, and R'Mani had just celebrated the young girl's fifth birthday a day before the incident. Family members expressed their devastation over the loss. "He was a family man," said Smith's aunt, Stella Houston. He didn't bother anybody. Why would you target him?"