Jelly Roll Wows Fans With 140lb Weight Loss At Invictus Games [Watch]

Country star Jelly Roll proudly displayed his stunning 140-pound weight loss while performing at the Invictus Games 2025. The audience fell in love with him — both for his voice and the journey he was documenting.

As per Hello!, the rapper, now known for his frankness on food addiction and obesity, brought fans along as he engaged with the audience in a powerful performance.

He played two songs, one of which was "I'm Not Okay," a song about mental health issues.

Jelly Roll shares a powerful moment with the athletes, performing 'I Am Not Okay' at the Invictus Games Closing Ceremony! 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/TJQUVj9w3m — Rogers Arena (@RogersArena) February 17, 2025

While performing, Jelly Roll stopped to acknowledge the real stars of the event: the athletes and their families.

In a speech to the crowd, he said: "I am an overweight man with a microphone; the real heroes are the athletes and the families who are in this building right now."

Plenty has changed for Jelly Roll, and not just on the surface. Losing weight changed his life, and he went on to talk about how he had recently hiked a mountain — something he'd never imagined doing prior to shedding his kilos.

Further, he said, "It's good to see that advancement, and we continue."

Jelly Roll's Weight Loss Journey

In a candid interview with E! News on February 7, Jelly Roll recounted his recent accomplishment of hiking Camelback Mountain in Arizona, a feat he deemed unimaginable before his weight loss. "It's great to see that progress and we still are going," he said.

Jelly Roll took to Instagram shortly after, posting a video from the summit of the hike. In the clip, he encouraged others facing similar challenges to persevere. "We got up that hill today, dog!" he exclaimed. "From the bottom of my heart, I'm tired, I'm frustrated, I'm sore, but holy [expletive] isn't that beautiful?"

The singer has struggled with her obesity all her life. He made public statements about wanting to live a normal life and to skydive and bungee jump, and in 2018, he revealed the most significant handicap in reaching those goals is his relationship with food.

As for the future, Jelly Roll hopes to one-day cover magazines by March 2026, revealing his transformation. "I didn't become successful because of my weight," he said. "I became successful in spite of it."