Doja Cat Hints At New Music Days After James Bond Oscars Performance

Doja Cat has been readying new music and it appears as though she is ready to release it, just days after her Oscar performance.

On March 5, the rapper and singer uploaded a new picture to her social media platforms as well as made it her profile picture. The picture shows the bottom pari of legs with the feet being in black high heels with a red underside against a dark background.

Doja Cat did not give much information about the picture and captioned it with a simple "🥀" emoji.

The change in profile picture seemingly hints at new music, a project she has been alluding to for months.

In November 2024, she took to her Instagram Stories to casually list off song titles with none of them appearing on any of her past albums. There were 13 songs in total and included the likes of "Crack," "Break My Heart," "Cards," "Acts of Service" and "Make It Up."

According to Hot 97, the title of the new album is called 'Vie,' which means "life" in French.

Doja has to properly announce the album or give a release date, but the teaser for new music comes after the star appeared at the 2025 Oscars where she performed in a 'James Bond' medley of songs. During her section, she performed "Diamonds Are Forever" a song originally recorded by Shirley Bassey for the 'Bond' film of the same name.

Doja's performance was not met with praise and she was ultimately criticized online for her showing.

"That's a really tough song to replicate and I don't think she was the correct artist for this one. Yikes lol," one person wrote.

"Shirley Bassey deserves an apology on so many levels. Why was this approved," another questioned.

"This f**king sucks," someone else commented.

Still, it seems that Doja is shaking off the criticism and was seen in the studio recording a proper version of the song.