Doja Cat Cackles Joyfully After Unfriending Her Ex While Streaming Fortnite

When Doja Cat isn't too busy writing Grammy-nominated rap songs, she's more than likely streaming herself playing Fortnight.

Thousands of fans joined to watch the "Agora Hills" songstress live-play, caught off guard when she noticed her ex-boyfriend J. Cyrus was still a contact on the game and proceeded to publicly unfriend him. "Oh my god... Thank you, bye."

doja removing her ex on fortnite….😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PU37iiBKVe — naz. (@dojaclouds) December 6, 2024

Those watching the stream found the moment to be hilarious. "Boss behavior," one user commented. "She's an icon for that," mentioned another.

She and the comedian-turned-twitch-streamer dated from 2022 to 2024, until he was eventually accused of manipulating and emotionally abusing several different members of his professional team.

Though Cyrus had publicly apologized for his actions, the accusations led to Doja facing endless backlash over her boyfriend's past. Fans soon spotted Doja on the celebrity dating app Raya, assuming that the couple had called it quits.

She's since moved on, being spotted hand in hand with "Stranger Things" actor Joseph Quinn while stepping out for a romantic stroll in London.

Doja Cat went to a movie screening with Joseph Quinn and his father two days ago reportedly. pic.twitter.com/chFe0auWuj — ۟ (@DojaArchives) November 12, 2024

Fans were happy to see her in the new relationship, especially since it was one Doja seemingly wanted. Via DM, Doja reached out to Quinn's co-star, then-17-year-old Noah Schnapp, requesting his matchmaking services. He soon posted a screenshot of the conversation on his IG Story, which Doja dubbed "socially unaware and whack." While she was hurt, she did give Schnapp some grace for being young and the two eventually mended ties.

Luckily, the DMs seemingly worked out in Doja's favor, as she and Quinn have maintained an under-the-radar relationship. Doja was recently spotted attending Gladiator 2's premiere party, supporting Quinn who stars in the film.