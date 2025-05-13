Doja Cat Admits to Plastic Surgery 'Nightmare' on Red Carpet: 'Don't Look at Me'

Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat turned heads at the Wango Tango concert this weekend — but not for the reason fans might expect.

The singer, known for hits like "Paint the Town Red" and "Say So," made a surprising confession after walking the red carpet in a revealing mini dress that put her recent breast implant mishap on display.

"Don't clock my contracted implant it's all I ask," the 29-year-old performer wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night, calling attention to a visible issue with her left breast.

The condition, known as capsular contracture, happens when scar tissue forms tightly around a breast implant, PageSix said.

This can cause the breast to look misshapen, feel hard, and even become painful, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In Doja's case, the implant appeared noticeably out of place as she performed onstage later that evening.

Wearing a glittery aqua-colored dress with a deep neckline, Doja confidently took the spotlight at the iHeartRadio-hosted event, despite the complication.

Her set included crowd favorites like "Ain't S—t" and "Say So," following performances by Meghan Trainor and Gwen Stefani.

Doja Cat Opens Up About Body Changes, Fans Praise Her Confidence

Fans quickly flooded social media with support. "We were too mesmerized by the show to notice," one user wrote in response to her post. Others cracked jokes, with one fan saying "Tia and Tamera were sitting pretty," a playful reference to her "twins."

According to DailyMail, Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Dlamini, has been open about her cosmetic procedures.

In 2023, she revealed on X that she had undergone liposuction and breast reduction, stating she had reduced her size to a 32C.

She added at the time, "Feels ok. I got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if I move too much. But I'm healing really fast."

Though it's unclear when she opted for breast implants, her honesty about body changes has kept fans intrigued — especially given her past criticism of celebrities she claimed looked "plastic."

In her 2023 song "W-t Vagina," she took a jab at the Kardashian family, rapping, "Pretty face, plastic, it's givin' Kardashian."

Still, Doja shows no signs of slowing down. Alongside her concert performance, she recently previewed her upcoming album Vie, due later this year.

Her track "Lose My Mind," with Don Toliver, will appear in the new F1 movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, with the soundtrack set to release June 27.