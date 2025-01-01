Damon Dash's High Value Bling Pictured on Social Media Targeted to Settle $823K Debt

Damon Dash is dealing with a growing list of legal issues to contend with after a New York court has determined that his personal jewelry can be sold to pay off debts — $823,284.71 worth, to be exact.

According to documents obtained by AllHipHop from the Office of the Clerk, Plaintiffs Josh Webber and Muddy Water Pictures LLC made the request to Judge Robert Lehrburger in the Southern District of New York.

The plaintiffs are asking a judge to compel Dash to deliver documents regarding the ownership of several businesses, including Lebanon Improvements LLC and Ocean East Improvements LLC, to the U.S. Marshal.

The other thing the plaintiffs want is a court order to sell Dash's jewelry, including a gold pendant necklace, a "Dame" necklace, a "Dusko" necklace, a gold watch, three gold rings, two Roc-A-Fella chains, and diamond and gold earring sets.

Those are the items that Dash was pictured with on social media.

The request makes reference to New York statutes that provide for the enforcement of a money judgement against the personal property of a debtor, including shares of stock and other movable property.

According to the plaintiffs, the sale of Dash's jewelry is legally justified in the context of his public promotion of both his shares of Roc-A-Fella and his jewelry.

An auction was scheduled for November, with proceeds distributed among several creditors, last October.

This includes $193,000 in child support and more than $1.7 million in back state taxes. Extra cash was earmarked for Webber. Dash allegedly owed over $7 million in tax liabilities

These legal disputes also display friction between Dash and other Roc-A-Fella co-founder JAY-Z, as the two are going through a bitter ongoing battle over JAY-Z's classic 1996 album, "Reasonable Doubt."

The jewelry and business interests of Dash are still in limbo as the legal process plays out.