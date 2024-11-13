The Truth About The Alleged Diddy Party That Brought Late Aaliyah and Damon Dash Together Now Revealed

R&B singer Aaliyah tragically passed more than 20 years ago, but fresh information regarding her private life continues to trickle out.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is her relationship with record exec Damon Dash, to whom she was introduced at a party in the Hamptons in 2000.

However, as reported by Fandomwire, they didn't actually meet at Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' famous white party, which many believe to be the case.

During an Instagram Live, Dash explained, "I didn't go to those [Diddy's] parties. I went to one in the Hamptons (hosted annually by the billionaire Michael Rubin) about 20 years ago with Aaliyah and that's about it. Ain't sh** happen in the Hamptons. That's the day I met [Aaliyah]."

He added, "We hung out there, and then we left and that's what happened,"

as he relayed back their meeting.

When they first met, Aaliyah had no interest in Dash, but over time, they developed a bond. They started dating in 2000, and their courtship moved rapidly.

Dash said they were to be married after Aaliyah finished shooting for The Matrix.

Dash admitted to MTV at the time, "We were definitely gonna be married," Dash said in a past MTV interview. "As soon as she had time, we were getting married — like after 'The Matrix.' She was the one — she was definitely the one for me."

The couple, who had their ups and downs in their six-year romance, including Dash's friendship with Jay-Z, who also had an interest in Aaliyah, were still together in 2001 when Aaliyah died in a plane crash,

Dash has frequently discussed Aaliyah's longtime influence on his life, calling her "the best person" he ever met.