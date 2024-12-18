Bhad Bhabie Breaks Up With Le Vaugn, Calls Alabama Barker a 'Homewrecker'

The latest update in the unfolding love triangle, Bhad Bhabie is finally breaking up with her baby daddy, and is placing the blame on Alabama Barker.

During a live social media rant on Wednesday, the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper called Travis Barker's daughter a "homewrecker" while accusing her of hooking up with Le Vaughn, the father of her daughter Kali Love.

The affair allegedly happened while the two had taken some space after getting into an argument. Their relationship has been notably rocky, particularly in July when the rapper posted and deleted disturbing security footage of a man she claims is Vaughn getting physical with her, forcibly slamming her to the ground and pushing her. She accompanied the post with photos of her injuries, writing: "This man think he gonna take my daughter from me!! Say what ever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy."

Barker has denied all cheating allegations, taking to social media to note "I'd never want a bum..." while adding the hashtag #dontbelievethehype. The post was complete with a sound that says, "Bhad Bhabie, you think I am beefing with you? Come on now with your raggedy a--."

Bhabie isn't buying it, however. "[Alabama Barker] took my man," she shared via social media. She followed up with additional Instagram Stories, including one warning: "I told LV next time I catch you, you gone b with them!"

While the two were previously friends, the unfolding drama has certainly iced the connection. It's also worth noting this all happened as Babie was going through post-partum and fighting cancer.