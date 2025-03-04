Diddy Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Woman After Serving His Own Vodka Brand at Jay-Z's 40/40 Club

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been slapped with a new lawsuit in which a woman claims he sexually assaulted her after allegedly spiking her drink at Jay-Z's 40/40 Club in Manhattan.

A woman who has filed a lawsuit claims the alleged incident occurred in 2006 when Jane Doe, then in her 20s, traveled from Pennsylvania to New York City with her sister to visit their cousin. They decided to experience the city's nightlife and headed to the 40/40 Club, a well-known celebrity hotspot.

The complaint says, per AllHipHop, Doe and her friends witnessed Diddy walking into the club with his crew. Later on, the rapper reportedly had complimentary drinks sent over, such as champagne, tequila shots, and Diddy's vodka, Ciroc.

Doe said she started to feel light-headed and could not focus after she had a few drinks. She claimed that she headed to the women's restroom to steady herself but that things turned ominous once she got there.

Inside a stall, Doe says, the bathroom door was flung open, and the Bad Boy Records mogul reportedly burst in.

According to the lawsuit, he unzipped his pants and exposed himself before putting both hands around her neck, pushing her head toward his groin, and also groping her body under her dress.

As he allegedly assaulted her, Doe claims that Diddy then began saying things like, "I'm Puff Daddy," "I get what I want," "I have the keys to the city," and "I know you want it."

But the loud music in the club covered up her attempt to fight back and scream for help.

According to the complaint, the attack suddenly stopped when another person walked into the restroom, enabling Doe to escape. Allegedly outside the bathroom, she spotted one of Diddy's bodyguards. In fear of her safety, she fled the club immediately.

Legal Measures Indeed and Continuing Allegations

In the case, Jay-Z and the 40/40 Club are not listed as defendants — only Diddy is.

The case joins a slew of other legal woes for the disgraced rapper, who has been accused of sexual harassment on several occasions in recent months. His lawyers have not replied publicly to the new allegations.

The case is stuck in litigation. Doe is asking for compensation for the alleged assault, with long-term psychological effects, according to the lawsuit.

More details on Diddy's allegations may come to light as the case progresses. The lawsuit comes amid legal issues he has faced in recent months, leading to renewed scrutiny of his history.