Sam Asghari Calls Britney Spears' Conservatorship 'Strange' And Difficult to Navigate

Sam Asghari recently opened up about his relationship with Britney Spears, revealing the challenges he faced while navigating her conservatorship.

In an interview on "The Viall Files" podcast, Asghari shared that his relationship with Spears, which began in 2016 after they starred together in the music video for "Slumber Party," became complicated when he learned about the conservatorship that controlled many aspects of her life.

Asghari admitted that he was caught off guard when he first learned about the conservatorship, explaining that someone reached out to him to explain the legal arrangement, saying, "Make sure you're obeying by our rules."

The conservatorship, which was implemented in 2008, gave Britney Spears's father, Jamie Spears, control over her personal and financial decisions.

Asghari revealed that Britney never directly explained it to him, so he chose to remain supportive without seeking out more details through the media.

He added, "You don't get much to say, especially if you're just a boyfriend or someone who's just there. " He noted that he tried to stay as gentle and supportive as possible.

Sam Asghari Expresses Support for Britney Spears

Despite the challenges, Asghari tried to understand why the conservatorship had been instituted and avoided confrontation.

He admitted he was worried that he could be kept from seeing Britney if he pushed back too hard.

His support was evident, and when Britney finally spoke out against the conservatorship in 2021, Asghari was by her side.

He recalled, "I was holding her hand when she was speaking to the judge," during the court hearings that led to its end.

The couple had been engaged earlier that year, and Asghari described the proposal as "overdue" after waiting for the right moment. While Britney's conservatorship was officially terminated in 2021, the emotional toll from the years of legal control remained a challenge for their relationship.

The couple married in June 2022, but just over a year later, in August 2023, Asghari filed for divorce, News24 said.

Reflecting on the end of their marriage, he said, "I'm never sad it's over... I'm grateful it even happened."

Asghari also addressed the viral moment when Britney posted a video of herself dancing with knives, which led to a welfare check by the police. While many fans were concerned, Asghari wasn't fazed by it.

"I'm not someone that's [like], 'Let me take your phone from you and not allow you to do anything,'" he explained. "What's in her head is gold, and it's what made her who she is."

Despite their split, Asghari holds no bitterness toward Britney, remembering the good times they shared and expressing gratitude for their journey together.

He emphasized that navigating fame and personal struggles is difficult, especially when dealing with people who may try to take advantage of someone in the spotlight. Despite this, Asghari remains supportive and hopeful for Britney's future.