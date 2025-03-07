Ernest Reveals Tyler Childers' Alleged Fallout with Him and Post Malone Over Morgan Wallen Relationship

Ernest has made shocking allegations against Tyler Childers.

The songwriter shared a video on social media that revealed Childers had ghosted him and Post Malone over their affiliation with Morgan Wallen.

Ernest recalls that the event went down on the night that they recorded the massive hit Sogn "I Had Some Help". The collaboration was between Wallen and Malone and was found on the latter's 'F-1 Trillion' album released in 2024.

Childers allegedly had texted Malone to see if he wanted to hang out at a bar in Nashville.

"The night we wrote 'I Had Some Help,' we were all in the studio, Post, Morgan, me, Charlie [Handsome], Ashley Gorley, Chandler [Walters]. And Tyler texted Post, 'Come meet us at a bar.' And he was like, 'Alright, bringing the fellas.' So we get to this bar, which was in East Nashville, I was already skeptical," Ernest recalls.

Ernest shared that the meeting started off fine and normal with everyone appearing to be in a pleasant mood.

"We get to the bar, I walk in first, Post and Morgan are outside of the bar talking to fans. I walk in, tap Tyler on the shoulder, 'Hey how's it going? I'm Ernest.' 'Hey, Ernest, good to meet you.' 'Hey, the boys are right behind me, they're coming in, He looks over, sees them, and then he leans over to his friend and says something. He goes, 'Hey, Ernest, you wanna have a seat? I was like 'Yeah, sure,'" he shares.

However, that was when Childers allegedly ghosted the group.

"He he gets up, gives me a seat, and then I turn around, and he walks out the other side of the bar, not to be heard from or seen again. Didn't text Post back, none of that just. Just went MIA, but I get it. Politics," Ernest says.

Childers has notoriously been a private person and has avoided social media over the last couple of years. Wallen has been in the public eye, facing several legal issues. In May 2020, he was arrested in Nashville on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct after an incident at Kid Rock's bar.

In April 2024, Wallen faced more serious charges when he was arrested for allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of Chief's, a six-story bar in Nashville, nearly striking two police officers. He was charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. In December 2024, Wallen pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor reckless endangerment charges, resulting in a sentence of seven days at a DUI education center and two years of supervised probation.