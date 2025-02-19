Jessica Simpson on Her Rocky Love Life: 'Maybe I'm Just Meant to Love A Lot of People'

Jessica Simpson is reflecting on her love life after the end of her marriage with husband Eric Johnson.

In a new interview with People, Simpson shared that she has "grown up so much" and can handle more now than she could in the past. She also notes how working on her highly anticipated new music has helped her.

"Maybe I'm just meant to love a lot of people in my life," she says reflecting on her past love life, which includes famous exes Nick Lachey and John Mayer.

"I don't know why my heart gets tossed around but I'm one of the lucky ones. At least I have my children and I still have Eric. He's still very much a part of my life and will always be," Simpson said of her former husband.

The singer and her husband split in January after spending more than 10 years as a married couple and 14 years total together. They confirmed that they had been living separately in their announcement. They share son Ace, 11, and daughters Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, 5.

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Amid the split, rumors began to swirl that Simpson had been working on new music and she officially announced her new single, "Use My Heart Against Me," will be released on Feb. 21.

Simpson recently gave fans a sneak peek into the making of the song and in the clip, she can be heard singing: "Go on, use my heart against me."

The song is slated to appear on Simpson's new EP Nashville Canyon: Part 1, which is due out on March 21.

"Discovering this music is something I did on my own. Thank God I had Nashville, it was just a way of me owning myself and declaring it," Simpson told People about her upcoming project.

"I am a woman now and I can do what I want and to have freedom in music — I think that's what you're going to feel in Nashville Canyon," she added.

The new project will mark Simpson's return to music after more than a decade absence. Her album, Happy Christmas, was released in 2010. However, her last collection of original material was released in 2008 and was called Do You Know.

Meanwhile, Simpson is no stranger to making headlines due to her famous relationships. Prior to her marriage with Johnson, Simpson was linked to Mayer. The two first met at a Grammy party in early 2005, where Mayer expressed admiration for Simpson's song "With You."

Their connection deepened through intimate correspondence, and following Simpson's divorce from Lachey in late 2005, she and Mayer began dating secretly. Mayer's intense focus on her was both flattering and overwhelming; he often professed being "obsessed" with her both sexually and emotionally, going as far as to call her "sexual napalm" in an interview with Playboy in 2010. He has since apologized publicly for his words.