Kanye West Faces Outrage Over Disturbing 'Outfit of the Day' KKK Post

Kanye West, the famous rapper and fashion mogul, has sparked widespread outrage after posting a picture of a Ku Klux Klan (KKK) robe on social media.

The image, shared on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), was captioned "Outfit of the day" and quickly ignited fury online.

Many social media users found the post deeply disturbing, criticizing West for his actions.

The robe, which is white with a pointed hood, is a symbol of the KKK, a white supremacist hate group known for its violent history of opposing Jews, Black people, Catholics, and other minorities.

According to DailyMail, the KKK gained notoriety in the 1920s, and their robes have become infamous, especially after appearing in the controversial 1915 film "The Birth of a Nation."

The group still exists today, with at least 29 rival Klan groups active in the US, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

West's post was met with swift backlash, with users on X quickly reacting.

One user sarcastically referred to him as "Ku Klux Kanye," while another shared a meme of the character Clayton Bigsby, a blind white supremacist from Dave Chappelle's show "Chappelle's Show."

Many others criticized West's actions, questioning whether he truly understood the implications of his post.

Some also made light of his controversial career, with one user writing, "You're dressing as a ghost because your career is dead?" Others pointed out the irony of the situation, asking, "Is someone gonna tell him he's black?"

One comment even suggested that West take his medication, referencing his previous erratic behavior and public outbursts.

It's crazy how @kanyewest can post a picture of a KKK outfit and then everybody just goes crazy about it. Like what is there really to talk about? pic.twitter.com/77YPPCbmD4 — Litty Chris🐐 (@Litty_Chris1) March 10, 2025

Kanye West's KKK Robe Post and Album Plans Spark Public Outcry

This is not the first time West has sparked controversy. Over the past few years, he has made headlines for his controversial remarks about Jews and Adolf Hitler.

In 2022, he publicly expressed admiration for the Nazi dictator, which led to significant backlash.

In addition, he has worn T-shirts emblazoned with swastikas and supported the "White Lives Matter" movement.

His most recent social media posts reflect his ongoing controversial behavior, including a tweet where he mentioned releasing an album with "anti-Semitic sound."

West's actions have raised concerns about the influence he holds over his millions of followers.

The American Jewish Committee condemned his posts, saying they promote "anti-Jewish hatred" and warning that such rhetoric could incite more dangerous behavior.

The AJC urged other influential figures in entertainment to speak out against such hate.

Despite the backlash, West continued to defend himself, stating that Instagram had removed his post, NME said.

However, the damage was done, and the post quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons.

In addition to his troubling posts, West recently announced the return of his Sunday Service performances, which were popular in 2019 and 2020.

He had planned to release a new album titled Bully, which reportedly includes tracks inspired by his controversial views. However, the positive news surrounding the return of his Sunday Service choir was overshadowed by the KKK robe post.