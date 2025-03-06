Kanye West Stirs More Controversy, Brands His Next Album's Sound 'Antisemitic'

Rapper and producer Kanye West, now known as Ye, has once again found himself at the center of controversy after referring to the sound of his upcoming album as "antisemitic."

The statement, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on March 6, has drawn backlash, continuing his recent pattern of inflammatory remarks.

"This next album got that antisemitic sound," Ye wrote. "My new sound called antisemitic."

While the details of the album remain unclear, the project is believed to be Bully, which he has teased since early 2025, Billboard said.

Though he later attempted to retract some of his comments, his recent remarks have reignited concern over his views and public influence.

Earlier on Thursday, Ye posted another message on X, referencing "We Don't Care" from his debut album, The College Dropout: "PEOPLE USED TO TELL ME BLACK RICH VOCAL PICK TWO OR THEY'LL KILL YOU KIIIIDS SING KIIIIDS SING JOKES ON YOU IM STILL ALIVE."

Kanye West Reveals Autism Diagnosis, Says Wife Urged Him to Seek Help

In February, Ye spoke with media personality Justin LaBoy, revealing that he was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

He claimed his wife urged him to seek medical advice after noticing that his behavior did not align with bipolar disorder, which he was previously believed to have.

A former employee also alleged that Ye had wanted to name his 2018 album after Hitler, further intensifying scrutiny of his past statements. "He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power," the ex-employee told CNN.

In addition to his controversial remarks, Ye made headlines this week for expressing admiration toward rapper Drake, with whom he has had a complex relationship.

He shared that he would like Drake to speak at his funeral, conveying his deep respect and appreciation for the artist.

According to HotNewHipHop, many figures in the entertainment industry have expressed concern about Ye's behavior. Amber Rose, his former partner, shared her thoughts on the situation during an appearance on Club Shay Shay.

She emphasized that she believes Ye is surrounded by enablers who do not have his best interests at heart.

Rose highlighted that these individuals are unlikely to intervene and guide him toward making better decisions.