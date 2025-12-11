Charlie Puth Voices Concern Over Early-Morning SpaceX Launch That Scared Wife

Charlie Puth is raising concerns after a late-night SpaceX rocket launch shook his Southern California home and scared his pregnant wife.

The singer-songwriter took to X on Wednesday, Dec. 10, to address SpaceX CEO Elon Musk about the growing noise from launches near Santa Barbara.

"Hi @elonmusk...these sonic booms have gotten progressively louder since they started launching the rockets in Santa Barbara," Puth wrote.

He added, "This one at 3am today felt like 150-160 dB, violently shook our whole house, and really frightened my pregnant wife. I hope they do not get louder :/." At press time, Musk had not responded.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:40 a.m. PT, carrying 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, Mint reported.

Starlink, Musk's satellite internet project, aims to provide high-speed internet across the globe. The launch caused intense sonic booms that reverberated across Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties.

A disclaimer on SpaceX's website noted that residents may have heard one or more booms depending on weather and other conditions.

Charlie Puth tweets at Elon Musk because his rockets near his house is too loud.



pic.twitter.com/G8QtccaNvx — The XO Show ™ (@latenightxoshow) December 10, 2025

SpaceX Sonic Booms Over 150 dB Are Hazardous

Experts warn that sound levels above 120 decibels are unsafe for any length of time.

According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, the 150-160 dB noise that Puth reported exceeds the safe threshold and can potentially damage hearing.

This is not the first time SpaceX launches have caused concern among local residents.

The early-morning timing and the strength of the sonic booms have prompted complaints, and now the musician is adding his voice to the discussion.

Puth and his wife, Brooke Sansone, are expecting their first child following their September 2024 wedding, making the disturbance especially stressful.

The next Falcon 9 launch from the same area is scheduled for the early morning of Dec. 14, leaving locals bracing for another potential disruption.

Billboard has reached out to SpaceX for comment on Puth's concerns, but the company has not provided a response as of publication.