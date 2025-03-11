Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein Spotted Together Before Filming 'Office Romance' Begins

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein were recently spotted together backstage at the Broadway play "Oh, Mary!" in New York, sparking fresh excitement ahead of their upcoming collaboration in the romantic comedy "Office Romance."

According to DailyMail, the 55-year-old actress and the 44-year-old actor shared a fun moment with the play's cast, including Meryl Streep and Martin Short.

Lopez wore a cream-colored blazer, sporting a chic, partially-up hairstyle, while Goldstein opted for darker tones.

The pair is set to film "Office Romance" soon, with Goldstein previously admitting to having a crush on Lopez, even saying he "loves" her. This connection might have influenced his choice of casting her for the role in their upcoming movie.

Last week, a source shared with DailyMail.com that Jennifer is excited to work with such a talented star, especially after a difficult start to 2025.

The source also mentioned that Goldstein is "handsome and smart" and that Lopez thinks he is "very cute. " She calls him the "younger, better, British version of Ben" (referring to her ex-husband Ben Affleck).

Production has begun on rom-com ‘OFFICE ROMANCE’ starring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein. pic.twitter.com/GxgbWJxMiK — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 10, 2025

Lopez's New Project with Goldstein Reminds Fans of Her Hollywood Power

Lopez and Goldstein's interaction might spark dating rumors; there's no confirmed relationship between the two.

Lopez has been making headlines recently due to her divorce from Affleck. A source also noted that her new project with Goldstein reminds her of her continued status as a Hollywood powerhouse, emphasizing that "she is 55 and is still a box-office dynamo."

Fans of both stars have expressed their excitement to see them together on screen, with many pointing out Goldstein's history of admiring Lopez, TimesNow said.

The actor has previously gushed about Lopez's performance in "Hustlers," calling the film the "sexiest" of the decade. Goldstein even praised a specific scene between Lopez and Constance Wu, describing it as "one of the best cuddles."

Lopez's personal life has recently been in the spotlight following her divorce from Affleck, who has since been linked to actress, Kick Kennedy.

Meanwhile, Lopez has been house-hunting and focusing on her upcoming projects. Goldstein, who previously dated comedian Beth Rylance, is now working on multiple film projects, including "Office Romance."

Ol Parker is directing Lopez and Goldstein's upcoming romantic comedy. Although the plot and additional cast details remain under wraps, anticipation is high for what promises to be a star-studded collaboration.