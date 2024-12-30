Why 2024 Was Jennifer Lopez's Most Challenging Year Yet

Jennifer Lopez had a number of business setbacks during the attention surrounding her high-profile split with Ben Affleck. These included the unimpressive box office performance of her most recent film, the contentious response of her documentary, and the album's poor chart success.

Her career was characterized by heartache, setbacks, and missteps during a year that was meant to be a year of achievement.

Project Failures

After a ten-year break, Lopez returned to the music industry in February with the release of her most recent album, "This Is Me...Now." The album debuted at No. 38 on the Billboard 200 list, but it soon fell out of the top spot.

In fact, it is her lowest-charting album in her entire career, according to Forbes.

"Jennifer's always been a marketing and PR genius but her biggest miscalculation here is that she thinks the world is still interested in Ben and Jennifer's love story," Rob Shuter said. "But no one cares about Bennifer anymore. The world has moved on."

Similar to the album, the movie musical and documentary that came with the material, "This Is Me Now... A Love Story" and "The Greatest Love Story Never Told" failed to make an impact.

Canceled Tour

The anticipated "This Is Me... Live" tour by Lopez was called off after disappointing ticket sales. The tour was originally set to kick off at the Kia Center on June 26 and wrap up at the Toyota Center on August 31.

The singer's need to take a break to spend time with her kids, family, and close friends was the reason given by Ticketmaster for the cancellation of the event.

Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her tour ‘This Is Me... Live’ to “spend time with her children, family and close friends.” pic.twitter.com/GhWvLs0QoV — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 31, 2024

The Diva

Lopez has been under constant criticism for her alleged diva conduct throughout her career.

Anika Reed, a seasoned news editor from USA Today, approached her on the red carpet of the 2024 Met Gala to ask about her choice of attire.

In a widely circulated video shared by the reporter on Instagram and TikTok, the actress observed Reed with a discerning gaze as she made her way up the stairs, eventually uttering, "Schiaparelli."

After the incident, social media users lambasted Lopez for what they perceived as an arrogant tone towards Reed, labeling her behavior as impolite and dismissive.

Several months down the line, claims surfaced from a past worker of Lopez, accusing the singer-actress of exhibiting unpleasant behavior. X user @moirawebb alleged that her ex-employer was ill-mannered and challenging to deal with.

I worked at a private airport on Long Island when J. Lo was still w/ Marc Anthony. I can confirm she is a nightmare person. I have so many stories about her being a rude and nasty person. It’s gross to say but each time she “fails” at anything, it delights me. — moirawebb (@moirawebb) May 16, 2024

Her Bronx 'Exaggeration'

In the trailer for Lopez's movie "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," she expressed that the essence of the endeavor revolved around embracing one's authentic self.

She reflected on her lowly origins and connections to the Bronx at this time, which sparked a backlash on the social networking site TikTok from individuals who said she was misrepresenting herself.

Atlas and Unstoppable

Upon its debut in May, Lopez's movie "Atlas" faced immediate backlash from critics, who predominantly pointed out her lackluster performance.

The film's Rotten Tomatoes rating plummeted to a mere 17 percent, marking one of her lowest scores on the platform.

Her other movie, "Unstoppable," also failed to make a mark at the box office during its debut weekend.

Bennifer Divorce

On the day marking two years since their wedding in Georgia, Lopez officially initiated divorce proceedings from Affleck. The separation date noted in the paperwork was April 26.

55-year-old Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from 52-year-old Ben Affleck on the same day as their 2nd wedding anniversary 👀 pic.twitter.com/0QOoPpYlQP — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 20, 2024

Her Connection to Diddy

In the wake of Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal troubles, Lopez found herself in the spotlight once more due to their past relationship.

Fans and media alike were quick to question the singer-actress about the ongoing legal issues surrounding the rap mogul.

Look what JLO had to go through while dating Diddy pic.twitter.com/VpYfMYDRfv — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) July 23, 2024

Will She Be Able to Get Back Up?

In a series of relentless setbacks for the woman with a $400 million fortune, a public relations specialist believes that Lopez has the resilience to overcome the challenges and potentially make a triumphant comeback amidst the turmoil.

"Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to adversity. She's built her entire career on resilience and reinvention, and I don't see this moment as an ending - it's a pivot point," Jon Harris told The Daily Mail.

"She's proven time and again that setbacks don't define her - they fuel her ... The truth is that JLo's brand transcends short-term stumbles."

He continued, "She isn't just one album, one movie, one relationship, or even one era of her career. She's a symbol of hard work, reinvention, and staying power."

"Public attention is a double-edged sword, but if anyone knows how to turn scrutiny into strength, it's her. People love a comeback story, and when she's ready to own the narrative, the world will be ready to listen."