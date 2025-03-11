Chappell Roan Reveals Wardrobe Malfunction on Social Media During Paris Fashion Week

Chappell Roan appeared to suffer a wardrobe malfunction at Paris Fashion Week, according to her Instagram page.

Taking to her Instagram account, Roan shared several pictures from her time in the famed city. During stay in Paris she had attended runway shows for Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen.

Roan shared her looks to her Instagram page. In one picture, found in a series posted to her account, Roan shared that her red dress had split and that it revealed her entire backside with only a thong keeping her covered.

"What a dream come true (◕ ˬ ◕✿) thank you for having me," she captioned the pictures.

Roan was not the only musician to suffer a wardrobe malfunction while attending Paris Fashion Week. Rapper Ice Spice also posted a picture to her Instagram Stories where she shared that her dress had also split on the backside, similar to that of Roan's dress, Yahoo reports.

Roan's post comes as she gears up to release her new single called "The Giver," which is due out on March 13. The song was previously teased in late 2024 when Roan was simultaneously promoting her acclaimed debut album 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' album.

Last year, Roan's producer shared that her sophomore album will be a "new version" of the singer. While he remained tight-lipped during his interview with 'The New York Times,' Dan Nigro shared that the project features a "couple of ballads" and they worked on a "mid-tempo rock song."

"Dan always believed in me. He has been there from the beginning, and brought me into realizing what makes me feel good to perform, what makes me feel good to sing, to write about. Because he believed in bringing that part of myself to life, I started to believe in it, too," Roan said of her relationship with Nigro to 'The New York Times.'

There is no word on when the sophomore album will be released.